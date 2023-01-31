If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case.

As someone who grew up shopping in second-hand stores, I can tell you I've seen some strange and gross things on shelves. I have often wondered why the store would even price the item for sale, rather than just trash it. But I also know that one person's trash is another person's treasure. I'm sure I've bought things from Goodwill and other thrift stores that someone else might find questionable. With that said, there are some actual limits to what Goodwill in New York will accept.

While you might be tempted to just throw everything in some boxes and drop them off at a Goodwill donation location, you shouldn't. You need to be aware of what the store does and does not accept. It's inconsiderate to take items to Goodwill that it can't use and is forced to find a way to dispose of.

New York Goodwill Stores Will Not Take These 10 Items

1. Children's Jewelry

2. Platic Containers (Bottles, Tupperware, Etc.)

3. Anything Torn, Ripped, or Stained

4. Perishable Items

5. Textbooks or Encyclopedias

6. Stuffed Animals

7. Mattresses and Boxsprings

8. Weapons or Explosives

9. Tube TVs

10. Children's or Babies' Car Seats

When you do take items that Goodwill accepts and can sell, you are helping people in your community with job training and other services.

Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by helping them overcome barriers and reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.

