Flour Sold In New York Recalled Due To Life-Threating Allergen

New Yorkers could be at risk due to an undeclared allergen in this brand of flour. Shawnee Milling Company located in Shawnee, Oklahoma is recalling its 5-pound bag of Food Club brand All Purpose Flour, according to the FDA.

The flour is in a blue paper bag and has a Best if Used by date of 03/07/2025 on the top of the front panel. It may contain undeclared milk and eggs. These two undeclared allergens could pose a threat to people with allergies or severe sensitivities. The Food Club All Purpose Flour was shipped to stores in New York and Ohio. No adverse events have been reported to date.

The problem was discovered by Shawnee Milling Company after an equipment breakdown during production may have allowed the allergens to cross-contact. Consumers who have purchased the 5-pound bag of Food Club All Purpose Flour Best should return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers can contact the company at 1-800-654-2600 between 8 am and 5 pm Central Standard Time Monday through Friday.

Cinnamon Recall In New York Due To Lead Contamination

Another major recall affecting New Yorkers is a cinnamon recall. New Yorkers need to check their spice racks for these brands of cinnamon that may be contaminated with lead. The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall recently and urges consumers to check their cinnamon.

According to Mount Sinai,

Lead is a very strong poison. When a person swallows an object that has lead in it or breathes in lead dust, some of the poison can stay in the body and cause serious health problems.

