Taylor Swift Arrives at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills are moments away from playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. It’s the final game of the NFL’s divisional round weekend.

This is the seventh meeting between the two teams since the 2020 season; third time in the postseason. However, it’s the first time that this Patrick Mahomes Chiefs team has ever played a road playoff game; first game with fans at Highmark Stadium.

Simply said, the game is going to be electric. The atmosphere will rival any Bills home game of the last 35 years.

Whoever wins, advances to play at the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday at 3 pm.

This game has also caught the attention of many NFL fans for its celebrities, attending the game. None bigger than pop singer icon, Taylor Swift.

Swift has been in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since the summer and has attended most Chiefs games this season.

She is in Orchard Park tonight. Her motorcade just arrived at the stadium.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also dating singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld, who has also been at most Bills games in 2023 and is expected to once again be in attendance.

Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles center, is also in attendance. He was also at the Big Tree Inn earlier today.

This game is one that most NFL fans have been waiting for. Allen vs. Mahomes is what’s great and entertaining about football.

