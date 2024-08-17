Emergency Landing Incident In Flight To Western New York

Although several experts say that flying is the safest mode of transportation, that doesn’t prevent many people from being anxious to get on an airplane; especially with the issues of Boeing covering our newsfeeds.

It’s true that most flights get to and from their destination without any incident at all, however, you’ll occasionally hear a story of a plane that had to make an emergency landing due to a technical issue.

One such occurrence happened earlier this week, on a flight that was headed to Western New York.

Flight To Western New York Makes Emergency Landing

According to Syracuse.com, an American Airlines flight from Boston to Rochester, New York that was scheduled to land at 4pm on Wednesday was forced to make an emergency landing in Syracuse before they reached their destination.

Officials say the Embraer RJ145 jet landed at Syracuse Hancock International Airport at 3:20pm without incident, after smoke was spotted in the aircraft’s cabin. The plane was then accompanied to the gate by the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting team, and passengers were allowed to deplane at the gate.

We can thankfully say that all 51 people on board the plane are okay, and were then bussed from Syracuse to their intended destination of the Frederick Douglas International Airport in Rochester. You have to admit though, the incident must have not only been incredibly inconvenient for those passengers, but also pretty terrifying.

