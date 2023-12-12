Electric Trucks Will Be Limited In New York State

If you are thinking of getting an electric pickup truck in 2024, the supply is going to be limited. According to recent reports, Ford is reducing their production of the electric F-150.

Those who love and drive trucks enjoy the power and durability of a truck. If it is essential for your work, or perhaps you just enjoy a truck for your lifestyle, you are most likely loyal to a specific brand of truck. Ford has some news that may change your plans for the next one you buy.

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.

From pulling a boat or camper, to plowing snow and hauling big equipment, there are some situations that require the power of an HD pickup. Even a medium duty truck like an F150 or Chevy or Ram 1500 would do in some cases. New York State has specifically targeted these trucks and the days of them being fueled by a gas or diesel v-8 engine are coming to an end.

In an effort to become less dependent on combustion engines and fossil fuels, New York State has announced that it will phase out the sale of new trucks that are powered by these combustion engines.

By the 2035 model year, at least 55 percent of all new Class 2b-3 pickup trucks and vans, 75 percent of all new Class 4-8 trucks, and 40 percent of all new Class 7-8 tractors sold in New York State will be zero-emission. The proposed regulation provides medium- and heavy-duty truck manufacturers with several compliance options and would require a one-time reporting from applicable truck fleets.

