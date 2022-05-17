Finger Lakes Distiller Is Infusing Something Odd Into Their Vodka

Some wild things have been infused into Vodka, but this is a first.

It Is A Perfect Canvas

Vodka is one of the more neutral spirits, which makes it pretty easy to want to infuse a flavor profile into to. Many big vodka companies for decades have been offering up flavored varieties. Now, a local distiller located in the Finger Lakes is trying something quite unique.

Photo by Presetbase Lightroom Presets on Unsplash Photo by Presetbase Lightroom Presets on Unsplash loading...

If you haven't guessed based on the pictures, that odd ingredient is actually mushrooms.

Before You Judge, Here Is Why

It is right in their name, Mushroom Spirits. But why exactly is a mushroom the choice? In an interview with Syracuse.com, the owners of the spirit company also have a mushroom company as well. So it would seem a natural fit to give it a try.

So How Is It Done?

Just like you would throw a lemon into a glass of water, that is what gets done with the vodka. It sits with crushed-up mushrooms and then is strained, and sold.

You Will Taste Mushrooms, But Not How You Might Think

Photo by Thanh Soledas on Unsplash Photo by Thanh Soledas on Unsplash loading...

For instance, it depends on the mushroom. Some might give a certain flavor profile that would make the vodka actually assume a more floral tone.

If you're someone who loves trying something new or have an unfettered love for mushrooms, Mushroom Distillers is for you. There are plans someday to attempt the same thing with other spirits too. Looking to find out more, click here.

Mushroom Distillers is located near Seneca Falls at 4055 Route 89.

Would you try it? Let us know inside our station app.

Get our free mobile app

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now