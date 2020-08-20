Do You Recognize This Wedding Couple From 2010 Or 2011?- Syracuse

A poster from Reddit is on the hunt for this wedding couple from 2010, or 2011. Why you ask? The person found a camera in a rental boat with this photo in it.

The poster explains that the camera was found near Seneca Falls. The poster explains that they rented a boat out of Skaneateles called the Hemlock.

We think the dates are wrong on the photos because the boat had a 2011 registration."

The camera was found in the Erie Canal.

Do you know this couple?

Photo via u/geak78/Reddit

If so, contact the poster on Reddit here.