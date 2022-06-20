Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is making his way around New York on behalf of his son Andrew ahead of the upcoming GOP primary for Governor. Monday he stopped in Utica, outside the Adirondack Bank Center.

Rudy Giuliani stumps for Andrew Giuliani ahead of GOP Primary for Governor (June 20, 2022 - TSM) Rudy Giuliani stumps for Andrew Giuliani ahead of GOP Primary for Governor (June 20, 2022 - TSM) loading...

Rudy Giuliani, who also served on former President Donald Trump's personal legal team, promises his son will crack down on crime and reinvest in police departments across New York beginning on 'Day 1.'

Among the initiatives Andrew will use to achieve that, according to his father, include:

$5 billion investment in police departments

Ridding the state of the bail reform laws that are prohibiting law enforcement from keeping criminals behind bars

A return of 3 strikes legislation

Fire Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for failing to do his job and send a message to other prosecutors across New York

On the state of crime in the Empire State, the elder Giuliani said during his visit to Utica, ''Think about it, they gotta be laughing at us all over the country...we've taught criminals how to break the law and get away with it."

Rudy Giuliani stumps for Andrew Giuliani ahead of GOP Primary for Governor (June 20, 2022 - TSM) Rudy Giuliani stumps for Andrew Giuliani ahead of GOP Primary for Governor (June 20, 2022 - TSM) loading...

''New York State is dysfunctional. The state has been run by Democrats for so long they've made this state a joke," Giuliani said.

His visit to Utica was part of upstate swing to stump for Andrew Giuliani, one of four GOP candidates looking to challenge Kathy Hochul, or the chosen Democratic opponent, for Governor.

Over the weekend, Rudy was spotted in Syracuse at a Polish Festival, and posed for photos with members of the Polish Community Club of Utica (see photos from weekend below).

Rudy Giuliani stumps for Andrew Giuliani ahead of GOP Primary for Governor (June 20, 2022 - TSM) Rudy Giuliani stumps for Andrew Giuliani ahead of GOP Primary for Governor (June 20, 2022 - TSM) loading...

The others are businessman Harry Wilson, former Westchester County Exec. Rob Astorino, and current NY Congressman and the current choice of Republican party leadership, Lee Zeldin.

Andrew Giuliani worked in the Trump White House, eventually earing the title of Special Assistant to the President.

Rudy Giuliani stumps for Andrew Giuliani ahead of GOP Primary for Governor (June 20, 2022 - TSM) Rudy Giuliani stumps for Andrew Giuliani ahead of GOP Primary for Governor (June 20, 2022 - TSM) loading...

The Primary will be held on next Tuesday, June 28. However, voters across the state are able to vote in that primary and others through Early Voting.

Rudy Giuliani stumps for Andrew Giuliani ahead of GOP Primary for Governor (June 20, 2022 - TSM) Rudy Giuliani stumps for Andrew Giuliani ahead of GOP Primary for Governor (June 20, 2022 - TSM) loading...

As mentioned above, Rudy was out and about a Polish festival held in the city of Syracuse this past weekend. These photos below were captured by the Polish Community Club of Utica.

Via Polish Community Club Utica on Facebook. Via Polish Community Club Utica on Facebook. loading...

Via Polish Community Club Utica on Facebook. Via Polish Community Club Utica on Facebook. loading...

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 06/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.