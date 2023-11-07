Is ‘Dog Catcher’ Still an Electable Position in New York State?

Every Election Day, I don't really think about "important issues." I think about dog catchers.

Because for some reason I've always held onto this notion that "dog catcher" was like a position you got elected to. I don't remember where I first heard this, but I think it dates back to childhood.

Lots of cartoons would portray an evil "dog catcher" character who was always out to get the likes of Ren and Stimpy or Lady and the Tramp or the like. You can picture the character, right? They're dressed kinda like a cop, and flail around with a large, dopey fishing net -- which they are always too inept to yield -- and they drive a big boxy wagon with "DOG CATCHER" emblazoned on it in bold letters.

So I just had to know... was this a real thing in New York state... like, ever?

IT'S AN OLD-FASHIONED TERM

According to Wikipedia, the title "dog catcher" was used to denote any person working for an animal control agency, but that agency handles various animal-related issues, not just dogs. They can be employees or contractors, and they're often hired by local government entities.

In practice, animal control officers are generally appointed by an executive authority and not elected.

Turns out, the idea of a dogcatcher being an elected position stems from an old political burn that Such-and-Such Candidate was sooooooo unpopular he "couldn't be elected dog catcher." This saying apparently was very popular, because it seeped into my consciousness as an actual fact, and I know I can't be the only one.

So no, "dog catcher" is not an electable position in New York state. So now I've gotta take down all these yard signs.

