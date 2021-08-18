Incoming Governor Reveals Mask Plan For New York Schools

New York's incoming governor announced how she hopes to protect students and educators safe from COVID this coming fall.

The New York State Department of Education issued guidance for all New York school districts as officials wait for the New York State Department of Health to issue its own guidance.

Among the biggest takeaways from the guide is that the New York State Education Department is following the CDC's advice and recommends all wear masks in schools.

The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status and community transmission levels.

In early August, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a change of heart and announced he will "step aside" as New York's governor.

Once Cuomo officially resigns, which is expected to take place early next week, New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become New York's governor. Hochul will become New York's first female governor.

Hochul appeared on CNN Sunday and she announced students wearing masks in school "has" to happen.

"Masks for kids in schools, this is something that I believe has to occur to make sure that our teachers are safe, the administrators are safe, and above all, each child that a parent sends off to school and trusts that that school is going to take care of their most precious child in their entire lives -- I'm a mom. I know how this feels," Hochul said.

