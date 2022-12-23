In 2023 It Will Be Mandatory for NY Employers to Post Job Salaries

Happy New Year New York! Will you start 2023 with a clean slate? Some will join a gym to lose weight, others will plan to quit smoking or get a new job. Can you afford to get a new job? Will you make the same money? More money? In the past this has been a guessing game but not any more.

This week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will make it mandatory for all employers to list how much the job pays but that's not all.

According to a December 21st press release, this legislation requires employers to list salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions in New York State. A similar law is already in effect in Manhattan. This latest legislation is statewide transparency that will go into effect in September.

In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our workers - and this legislation will help do exactly that. This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York's workforce and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color. - Governor Hochul

The United State Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 413,000 New York residents were unemployed as recently as November 2022. That number is down from earlier in the year. Some of the top industries to look at as you pursue a new job, career or education are healthcare, education and finance.

