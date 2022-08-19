Amtrak Offering Direct Service To New York State Fair

As summer winds down and the kids get ready to head back to school, getting the family to the Great New York State Fair will be easier than ever this year.

Amtrak has announced that they are offering direct service from places all over New York state right to the front gates of the state fair.

Both Empire Service and the Maple Leaf Amtrak trains will take passengers right to the fair starting on August 24th. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul stated that easy transportation to the fair is a must for all New York Residents.

"Visiting the Great New York State Fair is a must-do summer activity, and we are thrilled that Amtrak will continue to make it an accessible destination," Gov. Hochul said. "Taking the train allows fair goers to save on gas and other expenses while ensuring a safe, direct ride there. Thank you to our partners at Amtrak for working with us to bring joy to so many New Yorkers and visitors, alike."

The Great New York State Fair will run from August 24th until September 5th. General admission tickets to the fair are just $3 each. People ages 65 and up, as well as children ages 12 and under, are admitted free every day of the Fair.

The fairgrounds hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am-11:00 pm, Friday through Sunday 9:00 am - Midnight, with no entry or re-entry after 10:00 pm on any day.

On Labor Day which will be the last day of the fair, the Fairgrounds will fully close at 9:00 pm.

To get more details about the Great New York State Fair click HERE.

