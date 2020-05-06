Watch A Virtual Magic Show With Leon Etienne

Utica's Illusionist Leon Etienne invites you to a virtual magic show.

The MVCC Cultural Series page is hosting a virtual magic show this Saturday, 3 - 4 pm, with "America's Rock Illusionist," Leon Etienne. You'll be entertained with up-close sleight-of-hand magic and who knows you might even learn a few tricks.

Last time Leon was in CNY, he sold out two shows at MVCC. This time it will be a little different, and we asked him about the virtual experience:

“I’m really looking forward to entertaining people this weekend. I’m hopeful that this show will help people take there mind off the current state of our world and bring them some wonder, joy and laughter. The Pandemic has hit my business hard. This is the first time in about seven years I’ve actually been home in Utica for more than a week or two. With live entertainment at a standstill, the MVCC Cultural Series asked me to do this virtual Facebook Live show for the community, and I’m excited. This will be just as much fun for me as it will be for those that watch.”

Etienne was a finalist on NBC's America's Got Talent in 2014, since then, he has sold out venues worldwide including hometown favorites like the Stanley. He has fooled Penn & Teller on the CW's "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," he used his wizarding skills on the SYFY Channel's "Wizard Wars" and wowed Jimmy Fallon and millions of viewers on "Late Nite."

This is an unprecedented time for entertainers, they have lost their paycheck as venues are closed due to COVID-19. Leon is donating his time for the show, and while a tip is not necessary, it would be greatly appreciated.

PayPal: paypal.me/LeonEtienne

CashApp: cash.app/$LeonEtienne

Venmo: @Leon-Etienne

Leon is also booking private live virtual magic shows and private live virtual magic lessons. What a great way to celebrate a birthday or special occasion. Those interested can contact Leon at Leon@MagicRocks.com.