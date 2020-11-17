Ilion Police Looking For Help Locating Missing Teen

The Ilion Police Department is looking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

Police say 16-year-old Jazmine Carino was last seen on November 14th, 2020 at approximately 2 p.m.

Jazmine is described as 5-foot, 1 inch, weighing about 130 pounds, with black square framed glasses and half blonde and half pink hair. Police say Jazmine also has a rose tattoo on her right forearm.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Ilion Police at 315-894-9911.

In an effort to expand the search, Herkimer Police also shared her photo to their social media.