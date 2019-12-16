Ilion Police are warning the public of a potential phone scam using the identity of the police department.

Police say, they received a report of a phone call received with the caller identification reading “Ilion Police Department.”

Officials say, any incoming call from the department will appear on caller ID as 315-895-7449 and will not show any association with the police department.

If you receive a similar call with the identification of “Ilion Police Department,” you’re instructed to ignore or hang up on the call and dial Ilion Police at 315-894-9911.