How to Effectively and Safely Clean Your Phone to Prevent Virus Spread

While you're busy washing your hands to prevent the spread of coronavirus, your phone might be making you sick.

Cleaning your cell phone is probably as important as washing your hands - and not just because your cell phone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. (That's really true.) In this day and age of coronavirus, the news gets even worse: new evidence suggests the virus can live on metal, glass or plastic surfaces up to nine days.

Apple recently announced that Clorox wipes are safe to use on iPhones - which probably means it's okay for your Android, too.

Use only a soft, lint-free cloth. Avoid abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items.

Avoid excessive wiping, which might cause damage.

Unplug all external power sources, devices, and cables.

Keep liquids away from the product, unless otherwise noted for specific products.

Don't get moisture into any openings.

Don't use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives.

Don't spray cleaners directly onto the item.

The key is to clean your phone regularly and frequently.