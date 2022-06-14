Everybody Poops: Here Are the Best Places to Do It in Utica Rome

Everybody does it, so why hide it? We're talking about dropping the kids off at the pool. Making a deposit at the porcelain bank. Decorating the Oval Office. Whatever you want to call it, it's a grim reality that when you gotta go, you gotta go. And some places are better than others to do it.

96.9 WOUR recently asked on Facebook, "Where is the best place to poop in Utica Rome"?

HERE ARE SOME OF YOUR RESPONSES:

"Any place nobody will notice." -Jim Smoyer

Yikes. I will not be inviting Jim over for Sunday brunch anytime soon.

"Anywhere as long as you're on company time." -Timothy Pynckel

There's a lot of wisdom here. If you're able to poop at work, you should. They can't dock your time for pooping-- so really, you're getting paid to poop. Take how much you make per hour, divide that by 60, and you'll have how much you make per minute. Then take THAT number and multiply it by the number of minutes you spend pooping, and you'll know exactly how much your company is paying you to poop. Not a bad gig, right?

"Not telling you the secret, then everyone will know about." -John Piccola

Hey, John, I get it. When I was attending college, I made it a point to visit every bathroom on campus to find the most "private" public restroom on campus. Once I found it, I held onto it, not telling a soul until graduation day-- and I only told one friend, who was also graduating. I like to think the secret lives on.

"The WOUR studio bathroom."

We have to admit, Matthew, it's not that bad. (Depending on who was in there before you.)

"Where the bear goes in the woods." - Jeremy Teel

Peeing in the woods? Second to none. An absolute joy. Pooping in the woods? I'm not so sure about that. You have the added stress of possibly wiping with poison ivy.

"Stewart's." -Joe Reesh

Joe, you're definitely onto something there. 90% of the Stewart's bathrooms I've ever pooped in have been quality.

BUT THE MOST POPULAR PLACE TO POOP SEEMS UNIVERSAL...

There's no place like home.

