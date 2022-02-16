Human Remains Found After Annsville House Fire

UPDATE: 02/16/2022 0759 Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says an older man lived in the home. Sheriff Maciol says that the remains are believed to be those of the homeowner, but that has not yet been confirmed and next of kin notifications have not been completed. He says that a dog was also killed in the blaze.

Portable ponds had to be set up because the home is located in a rural area where no fire hydrants are available. Sheriff Maciol said firefighters dealt with dangerous, icy conditions as they attempted to put out the fire.

The Lake Delta Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also assisted the other agencies previously reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. Sheriff Maciol is taking the opportunity to urge residents to change stay safe, clean air filters, and check batteries on smoke detectors. He reminds residents that this time of year is marked by more frequent house fires and says residents should make certain that heaters, furnaces, and stoves are in good working order.

Original Story:

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

Authorities are still investigating the discovery of human remains after a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that patrol officers were called, along with multiple fire companies, to the scene of a fire on Gossner Road in the Town of Annsville on February 15, 2022. Neighbors had reported the fire to emergency services around 1:30pm.

Fire departments from Taberg, Lee Center, Camden, and West Leyden all responded in an effort to put out the fire. Authorities say, however, that the home was fully engulfed by the time emergency responders arrived. New York State Police also responded and assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

The homeowner was not home at the time and, police say, unaccounted for at the time of the fire.

At approximately 9:00pm human remains were found in the debris and charred remains of the home. Upon discovery of the remains the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office was contacted. The remains were secured by the OCMEO for study and investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Names are being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At this point no charges have been filed in relation to any potential case. However, if charges are filed, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

