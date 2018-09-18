Is The Hulbert House Haunted?

Back in 1812 in Boonville, the Hulbert House was built. Since then, it has been active as an inn, and was at one time one of the most well-known places to stay in the region. Is this historic location haunted?

The Inn consists of 10 guest rooms, a bar and a restaurant. Some of the original guest registers are still available and have some famous guests. These guests include the 18th United States President Ulysses S. Grant and Philip Sheridan.

What ghosts lurk inside?

Haunted Rooms reports the inn is apparently haunted by a spirit who goes by the name of Wayne and appears dressed in a Civil War uniform. Also guests report hearing the sound of children playing on the upper floors when there are no kids in the building.

Have you ever been hear? What have you heard?