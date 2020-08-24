What Are These Fireballs Over Utica?

Over the skies of Utica recently, 3 fireballs were seen falling to the ground. What were they?

This event was submitted to MUFON as a possible UFO sighting on August 20th around 10:30PM:

I'm not sure if these were ufo crafts or fireballs. At first they were all together then split into 3 & all sizes were the same.

There is video that you can watch by clicking here.

What was this? Technically speaking, it was a UFO as a "Unidentified Flying Object," but was it aliens? More than likely not.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Meteors have been reported falling over the skies of Central New York several times in the month of August. 2 reports, fall in line with the sighting reported between August 18th - August 20th. These were reported to The American Meteor Society.

The American Meteor Society, Ltd. is incorporated as a Not-For-Profit Corporation in the State of New York. Quoting from our certificate of incorporation, our purposes are: -To encourage and promote research activities of both amateur and professional astronomers who are directly interested in meteoric astronomy.

-To observe, monitor, collect information, plot and report on meteors, meteoric fireballs, meteoric trains, and related meteoric phenomena.

-To publish scientific materials dealing with meteoric astronomy.

-To publish a newsletter dealing with meteoric astronomy.

-To carry on any other scientific or public service activities relating to meteoric astronomy."

You can always report sightings to them for free on their website.