Would You Consider Buying These Haunted Dolls?- Saugerties NY

Would you ever consider bringing haunted dolls into your home? For the small price of $100, you can buy them on Facebook Marketplace.

Wikipedia best describes a haunted doll as the following:

A haunted doll is a handmade or manufactured doll or stuffed animal that is reported to be cursed or possessed in some way."

The poster has several photos of these haunted dolls, and not really much of a description.

"I have all videos that goes with these pics as well as recorded evps."

So, if you reach out to her, you could probably get more evidence if you'd like.