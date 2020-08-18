Have You Ever Heard Of Crazy Luce Near Cazenovia Lake?- Syracuse

Have you ever heard of the legend of "Crazy Luce" near Cazenovia Lake round Madison County? This folklore is so interesting, it actually has a historic marker.

Meet Lucy Dutton and her sister Ellen. These sisters arrived with their parents in Cazenovia around 1793. According to William G. Pomeroy Foundation, at age 18, Lucy was engaged to marry a man named Edwin. That's where this story takes a weird turn:

The story goes that Ellen won over Edwin, and on the wedding day (also Lucy’s 19th birthday) the two of them arrived late, sharing the news that they had already married. Upon hearing the news, Lucy fell into a trance. When she was revived hours later, her mind was gone."

This folklore goes on to say that for the next three decades Lucy wandered Madison County until her death around the 1830s. She wandered around the Cazenovia Lake area the most, prompting for this landmark.

Where To Find This Marker

You will find this historic marker where US Route 20 and NY Route 92 meet in Cazenovia. For more specifics, here's the Lat/Long: 42.924489, -75.870575