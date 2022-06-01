Iconic Restaurant Closes Last Location in Upstate NY After Nearly 100 Years

It's the end of an era after almost 100 years. The last surviving iconic restaurant, which was located in Upstate New York, has bit the dust.

What was once the largest restaurant chain in the country during the 1960s and 70s, with more than 1,000 locations, is no more. The last remaining Howard Johnson's location in Lake George, New York has closed its doors for good.

The plastic tables are no more. All the memorabilia has been removed. And the property has been put up for sale.

From 1 to 1000

The first Howard Johnson's opened in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1925. The expansion of 'HoJos' began in the mid-1930s, long before Ronald McDonald, Wendy or the King came to towns. At one point there were 1000 Howard Johnson's locations spread across the country.

The Lake George Howard Johnson's franchise turned into the “Lake George Family Restaurant” in 2015. When the lease transferred to a new owner, he decided to try and cash in on the famous name, calling the restaurant “Howard Johnson’s.” However, its only connection to the once-famous chain was the name.

Restaurant for Sale

The Lake George restaurant offers a 7,500-square-foot building with over 70 parking spots.

The one acre lot sits high above the main gateway of Lake George Village which can’t be missed.

The property is listed at $10 on the Exit Realty Empire Associates website but we know that has to be a typo.

