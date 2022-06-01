Sears Closing Nearly 100 Hometown Stores Including One in Upstate New York
A once-popular retail giant is almost no more. Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores are closing their doors for good in the next month or two, including one in Upstate New York.
Transformco, the company that acquired Sears Hometown in 2019, plans to hold liquidation sales and shut several stores around the country.
New York Sears Closing
The only New York Sears Hometown Store on the chopping block is in Potsdam. The location is holding a Store Closing Liquidation event through June 27, according to their Facebook page.
You can see a list of stores closing at KREM.
Central New York Sears
Central New York hasn't had a Sears in some time. The store in Sangertown Square Mall closed in June 2016. Rome's Sears Outlet followed a year later.
The days of brick-and-mortar stores are long gone with more and more people shopping online nowadays. A number of big retailers have closed stores over the past several years and the pandemic only made things worse.
New at Sangertown Square Mall
It's not all bad news though. New stores are opening up in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. The most recent was Beyond Reality with 6 state of the art virtual reality escape rooms.
There's also a lounge where you can hang with friends and enjoy a variety of Oculus Quest 2 games, including the popular Beat Saber.
Walk the Plank
Even if you're not scared of heights, the immersive plank walking experience will leave you breathless. Imagine being on top of a tall building. There's a thin plank jutting out over traffic below and helicopters above. Could you walk out on it? Then jump off the end?
Check them out on Facebook or at BeyondRealityny.com.