How To Work Remotely From Bermuda

If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us one thing, it's this: for some, it doesn't matter where you are to do your job. You don't necessarily have to be in an office, you can do your work from wherever you can find a dependable internet connection.

The island of Bermuda had already been one of the countries opening to all international visitors as long as they tested negative for COVID-19 and followed certain guidelines during their visits. But obviously, because the economy has been impacted the virus, they're looking for a boost. Governmental officials of Bermuda have decided to open the island up for new residents!

The British Overseas Territory is offering one year residencies for non-Bermudians to work, research or study on the island for a 12 month period. The portal to apply for a Residential Certificate is available on the government’s website; there is a one time fee of $263.

The decision was made to offer the residency for several reasons:

to increase the residential population;

to increase economic activity;

to provide greater job security for Bermudians;

and to enhance the marketability of Bermuda as a place to reside, visit, or do business.

In order to get a residential permit, you have to:

over the age of 18; demonstrate good character and not have conviction for an indictable offence; possess valid health insurance; demonstrate employment with a legitimate firm or their own company registered and operating overseas, which does not operate in Bermuda, in the case of a remote worker; provide evidence of enrollment in a Research, Undergraduate, Graduate or Doctorate Program, in the case of a Student; demonstrate sufficient means and/or continuous source of annual income without the need to engage in gainful employment in Bermuda.

The application process will launch on August 1st for those interested in applying. Sign me up. I'm down to do my radio show from the beach every day. I have some research to do.