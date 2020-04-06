How to Take Free Photography Classes During Covid-19

Are you envious when your friends show you awesome photographs they've snapped of the roaring waters at Niagara Falls or Central New York wildlife at Hinckley Reservoir?

Envy no more. Now, all of we pandemic shut-ins can take shutterbug classes, thanks to the folks at Nikon.

The Japanese photo giant wants to teach us the basics of photography. The company is offering online photography classes for everyone, free of charge, on its website until the end of April, 2020. The value of the classes ranges from $15-$50, and there are 10 different classes being offered, including ones on producing movie videos.

It's not necessary to own a Nikon camera to take the classes. You can visit Nikon’s official website and sign up by entering just a few simple details.

