How To Make Your Favorite Fast Food Classics in Quarantine

Big Mac Sauce. In-N-Out Burgers. YumYum sauce. Chick-fil-A sauce.

If you're a big foodie, you know what I'm talking about.

All of the best kept 'secrets' are mayo-based. BUT, even if you don't like mayo you know these are game-changing sauces. Now, these are the way we make them in my house (we've done more experiments than we can count).

Big Mac Sauce

1/2 cup mayo

4 teaspoons sweet pickle relish

1 tablespoon really chopped up/minced onion

2 tablespoons french dressing

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

a pinch of salt. Honestly, try it without salt and see what you think first because we ruined a few with too much salt.

In-N-Out Burger Spread

1/2 cup mayo

2 1/2 ta blespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

I put a little pepper in mine, but that's up to you

Chick-Fil-A Sauce

1/2 cup mayo

1/4 cup bbq

1/4 honey

2 tablespoon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

These are the way we make the sauces in our house. We'd love to hear your versions or what you add or modify!