How To Make Your Favorite Fast Food Classics in Quarantine
Big Mac Sauce. In-N-Out Burgers. YumYum sauce. Chick-fil-A sauce.
If you're a big foodie, you know what I'm talking about.
All of the best kept 'secrets' are mayo-based. BUT, even if you don't like mayo you know these are game-changing sauces. Now, these are the way we make them in my house (we've done more experiments than we can count).
Big Mac Sauce
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 4 teaspoons sweet pickle relish
- 1 tablespoon really chopped up/minced onion
- 2 tablespoons french dressing
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- a pinch of salt. Honestly, try it without salt and see what you think first because we ruined a few with too much salt.
In-N-Out Burger Spread
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 2 1/2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
- I put a little pepper in mine, but that's up to you
Chick-Fil-A Sauce
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1/4 cup bbq
- 1/4 honey
- 2 tablespoon mustard
- 1 teaspoon sugar
These are the way we make the sauces in our house. We'd love to hear your versions or what you add or modify!