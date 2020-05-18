How To Make Your Favorite Fast Food Classics in Quarantine

Getty Images

Big Mac Sauce. In-N-Out Burgers. YumYum sauce. Chick-fil-A sauce.

If you're a big foodie, you know what I'm talking about.

All of the best kept 'secrets' are mayo-based. BUT, even if you don't like mayo you know these are game-changing sauces. Now, these are the way we make them in my house (we've done more experiments than we can count).

Getty Images

Big Mac Sauce

  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 4 teaspoons sweet pickle relish
  • 1 tablespoon really chopped up/minced onion
  • 2 tablespoons french dressing
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • a pinch of salt. Honestly, try it without salt and see what you think first because we ruined a few with too much salt.
Getty Images

In-N-Out Burger Spread

  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • I put a little pepper in mine, but that's up to you
Getty Images

Chick-Fil-A Sauce

  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 1/4 cup bbq
  • 1/4 honey
  • 2 tablespoon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon sugar

These are the way we make the sauces in our house. We'd love to hear your versions or what you add or modify!

Source: How To Make Your Favorite Fast Food Classics in Quarantine
Filed Under: at home, big mac, burger king, food, How To Make Big Mac Sauce, how to make chick fil a sauce, how to make in n out burgers, mcdonalds, quarantine, sauce
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top