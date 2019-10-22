What is the Weirdest Thing You’ve Found in Your Couch?

When was the last time you looked under those couch cushions of yours? Hm? Seriously, one month? A year? Longer?

I recently listed my couch and love seat online "Free to a Good Home" and within moments someone was wanting to come over and claim it. Being the person that I am, I made sure to spend a few minutes cleaning the exterior of the couch before they came to pick it up.

What I found under the cushions? A stray Tylenol tablet or two and what amassed to one cup of un-popped popcorn kernels. I am sure those kernels found their home over the course of many movies and not just one crazy marathon Mission Impossible movie mashup.

This led to Nick and I wondering what is the craziest thing that you have ever found in your couch?

Nick said that he often finds money (coins) in the couches here at the WRRV Studios.

Teri in Middletown, said that she found another persons underwear. Her boyfriend wasn't able to exactly explain how that happened.

A few others said, hair accessories, belts, dog toys, socks.

In 2014, SUNY New Paltz students found $40,000 in a couch that they bought at a thrift store (Click here for that story)

So what was the craziest thing that you ever found under the couch or even shoved in the couch? Let us know.