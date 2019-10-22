New York Will Help You Stop Vaping, Here’s How

In the last few weeks, New York State has made changes that will forever change your vape or vaping experience. (Click here for more info on the legal restrictions). The biggest bone of contention that vapers have with New York at the moment is the ban on the flavored vape liquids.

Well, New York is now announcing that in addition to offering residents help to quit smoking, the state will now help vapers to quite vaping. The New York Health Department has added the info on how they will help you quit vaping to the NYSmokeFree.com website (you can also call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487). The programs that the state is offering includes counseling and nicotine replacement product.

The reason behind this push from New York State? There have been reports of over 600 people who have gotten sick from a 'mystery lung illness' that is allegedly linked to vaping.

Do you vape or smoke? Have you tried to quit either or both? Have you been successful doing it? Share with us your story.