How to Get Free Beer from Coors Light During COVID-19

If you're spending too much on alcohol during the COVID-19 lockdown...here's great news. Coors Light is giving away beer.

The Colorado-based brewery has taken to social media to announce a new campaign with this hashtag: #AmericaCouldUseABeer. To take advantage, all you have to do is go Twitter and find @CoorsLight. Then, type out a quick message and tell the folks at Coors who you think deserves a beer (yourself included), and Coors will provide a 6-pack. There's also a cool video that goes along with their campaign. You can enjoy it just by clicking on the tweet below...

Act fast. The Coors Light deal will run until a million dollars worth of beer is gone.