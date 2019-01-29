How To Find Warmth In Extreme Cold Temps
The Polar Vortex is bringing extreme cold temperatures to Central New York, after all the snow. How can you stay warm?
AAA has provided helpful tips to remember when the weather gets extreme cold in Central New York:
1) Dress Warm
Seems like a no brainer. They also tell CNY Central that you should carry extra clothes including an extra hat, gloves, mittens and extra warm socks.
2) Gas In Your Vehicle
Make sure your gas tank is full, put at least 1 blanket in your car as well as a shovel in your trunk.
3) Water, Water, Water
Carry bottled water and a few high protein snacks in case you do get stranded.
4) Chargers
How many times are you in a place where your phone dies? Make sure you have a extra charger with you.
5) Keep In Touch
Let someone know where you are going and keep in touch. Don’t travel alone unless you have to.
