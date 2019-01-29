The official teaser trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Metallica frontman James Hetfield was released today (Jan. 25).

The film follows the life of infamous American serial killer Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron. Hetfield landed the role as patrol officer Bob Hayward and is shown several times in the trailer in uniform. See the trailer below.

The director of the film, Joel Berlinger, also directed a documentary about the band Some Kind of Monster back in 2004. “Having spent hundreds of hours behind the scenes with James and the rest of Metallica, I have experienced his charisma and powerful presence close up,” says Berlinger.

While an official release date for the movie has not yet been announced, it is going to premiere at Sundance Film Festival between Jan. 24 and Feb. 3. In the meantime, fans can still catch Hetfield onstage performing his regular act. See the rest of Metallica's tour dates here .