Oneida County Health Department Offers Cold Weather Tips

With frigid temperatures expected in the area over the next several days, the Oneida County Health Department is offering some cold weather tips

Dress Warmly and Stay Dry

Adults and children should wear a hat, a scarf or knit mask to cover face and mouth

Sleeves that are snug at the wrist

Mittens (they are warmer than gloves)

Water-resistant coat and boots.

Several layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Be sure the outer layer of your clothing is tightly woven, preferably wind resistant, to reduce body-heat loss caused by wind.

Stay dry— wet clothing chills the body rapidly.

Avoid Exertion

Cold weather puts an extra strain on the heart. If you have to do heavy outdoor chores, dress warmly and work slowly. Remember, your body is already working hard just to stay warm, so don’t overdo it.

Understand Wind Chill

The Wind Chill index is the temperature your body feels when the air temperature is combined with the wind speed. It is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the effects of wind and cold. As the speed of the wind increases, it can carry heat away from your body much more quickly, causing skin temperature to drop

Avoid Ice

Walking on ice is extremely dangerous. Many cold-weather injuries result from falls on ice-covered sidewalks, steps, driveways, and porches. Keep your steps and walkways as free of ice as possible by using rock salt or another chemical de-icing compound. Sand may also be used on walkways to reduce the risk of slipping.

For more information on Winter Weather: emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/