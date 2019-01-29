Foreigner Announce ‘Live at the Rainbow ’78’ Video

A concert Foreigner performed in London in support of their debut album is getting released as Live at the Rainbow '78 . The set -- which will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital video -- arrives March 15.

Filmed on April 27, 1978, at the Rainbow Theatre, the concert features performances of all 10 songs from Foreigner , including the hits "Feels Like the First Time" and "Cold as Ice."

The home-video release also includes a pair of songs that found a home on Double Vision later that year: the title track and "Hot Blooded." The audio has been remixed and remastered from the original film reels. You can see the track listing below.

Guitarist Mick Jones notes in a press release that "1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band, and to come back over to the U.K. to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true. The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show.”

Live at the Rainbow '78 arrives soon after original singer Lou Gramm announced that he'll stop performing as a solo act. At his Dec. 30 show in Schenectady, N.Y., the last date on his recent tour, he said he’d been “talking a little bit with my wife and some people in the business. You get real excited when you start out in this business, but you’ve got to be smart enough to know when to walk away from it too. I just feel it’s that time for me.”

Gramm later revealed he wants to spend more time with his family and concentrate on completing and releasing some unreleased songs.

Foreigner, 'Live at the Rainbow '78' Track Listing

1. "Long, Long Way From Home"

2. "I Need You "

3. "Woman Oh Woman"

4. "Hot Blooded"

5. "The Damage Is Done"

6. "Cold as Ice"

7. "Starrider"

8. "Double Vision"

9. "Feels Like the First Time"

10. "Fool for You Anyway"

11. "At War With the World"

12. "Headknocker"