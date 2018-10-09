Revisit ‘Pet Sematary’ In 7 New Photos From the Horror Remake

With Halloween is just a few weeks away, now’s the perfect time to visit a cemetery of dead pets. Well, maybe not in real life (that sounds too sad and creepy), but with some new photos from the latest adaptation of Stephen King ’s 1983 novel.

King’s Pet Sematary is getting the big screen treatment once more. A remake of Mary Lambert’s 1989 film is on the way from Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, the directing duo behind 2014’s Starry Eyes . The new film follows the Creed family, with Jason Clarke as Dr. Louis Creed and Amy Seimtez as Rachel Creed. When the couple and their two kids move to a small Maine town, their neighbor Jud Crandall ( John Lithgow stepping into the role originated by Fred Gwynne) tells them about a spooky cemetery full of pets. After the family’s cat Church dies and is buried inside, things take a freaky turn.

Paramount released seven new photos of the family (and the new, more cuddly-looking Church) from the movie, along with the poster. Check them out below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

It’s certainly a good time to be a Stephen King fan. The new Pet Sematary arrives in theaters April 5, 2019, while IT: Chapter Two opens next November.