Hochul Orders More State Police Patrols at New York Schools

New York State Police have been directed to increase patrols at schools in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Texas that left 21 people dead.

Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday morning said she held an emergency meeting with state police officials to ensure that everything possible is being done to protect schools across New York.

Hochul said state police will conduct daily check-ins at schools through the end of the school year.

Troopers already had been doing additional patrols and check-ins at some schools in the Binghamton area in recent months.

A New York State Police troop car at Susquehanna Valley High School on May 25, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

State police and Broome County sheriff's deputies have had a more visible presence at Susquehanna Valley schools since the May 14 massacre at a Buffalo Tops supermarket. Authorities said ten people were killed and three were wounded when an 18-year-old Conklin man drove three hours to the store in the racially-motivated attack.

Hochul said it's wrong that "an 18-year-old can buy an AR-15 without a license." She said she's "going to work with the legislature to change that."

The accused Buffalo shooter legally purchased the semi-automatic rifle used in the Tops store attack at an Endicott gun shop.

Hochul said New York state has the "toughest gun laws in the nation." But, she said, there's a need for a "nationwide response" to the current crisis.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

