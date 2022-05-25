Oneonta 7th Grader Among Spelling Elite Competing In National Spelling Bee

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee is coming up soon and a 7th grade Oneonta Middle School girl will be heading to the competition in Washington, D.C. in May. Daanya Butt gets this amazing opportunity to show off her spelling skills on a national level after winning school and regional spelling bees. Butt will face the country's best spellers in Washington D.C. and no doubt will continue to practice at a rigorous pace over the next weeks leading up to the big spell-off competition.

via spellingbee.com/meet-the-spellers via spellingbee.com/meet-the-spellers loading...

If you've ever wondered where the words in the Scripps National Spelling Bee come from, according to spellingbee.com, words for each spelling bee are chosen by a team from the National Spelling Bee and Merriam-Webster who use words from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged dictionary. That's one big dictionary with words most of us have never heard of so you can imagine studying for such a competition!

That gives you a sense of just how amazing any contestant in the Scripps National Spelling Bee has to be to compete! There will be over 200 contestants in the 2022 National Spelling Bee.

The host at this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee is actor LeVar Burton who you can see during the televised Semifinals and Finals in June 2022. That will be broadcast on ION and Bounce. The date for the preliminary rounds starts May 31 with the televised Finals to be broadcast live on ION, Thursday, June 2.

Get our free mobile app

We wish Daanya Butt all the best in her bid to be the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion!

10 Best Places To Get Pizza In Oneonta, NY [Gallery] Looking for the perfect pizza? You've come to the right place. These are the 10 best places in Oneonta, NY to get pizza according to Google which ranks based on customer reviews.

World's Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun The world's biggest bounce house will be in Albany for inflatable summer fun.