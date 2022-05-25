Get Outdoors And Get Together Events Planned In 21 New York State Parks

Recently, I wrote an article about the Broome County park officially opening beginning the Memorial Day weekend, and I'm sure the parks will be full of people happy to begin the summer outdoor season.

And in addition to enjoying our area parks, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced an inclusive and accessible day of family-friendly recreation and fun at various New York State parks and public lands on Saturday, June 11th.

21 New York State regions will host free and low-cost events to connect people to nature and provide increased access to the outdoors.

“New York is home to some of the most spectacular, accessible outdoor spaces in the country, and Get Outdoors and Get Together Day is a great opportunity to not only showcase these spaces, but to encourage their use by people of all abilities. By encouraging people from all backgrounds and abilities to participate in these fun, accessible outdoor activities together, New York State is creating a model of inclusivity for the rest of the nation to follow.” -NY Governor Kathy Hochul

The closest region to the Binghamton area participating is Region 7/Central New York - Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne (Chenango County.) All of the participating locations will offer wheelchair-accessible features and activities, restrooms, and recreation opportunities.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation facilities will offer activities including fishing, camping 101, paddling, archery, birding, hiking, outdoor safety, and accessible outdoor recreation. All NYS DEC events are free. The closest park for these events will be Taughannock Falls State Park in Trumansburg.

For more information, including programs and schedules, visit the New York State Parks website. During this event, parking is free and guests are to bring a lunch and their own games or sporting equipment.

