Hochul Issues Stern ‘Warning’ COVID Restrictions May Return in New York

Gov. Hochul is getting closer to issuing more COVID restrictions.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 4.80 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 3.7o percent.

"More and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated each day, and with the winter months quickly approaching we can't get complacent now," Hochul said. "With the vaccine now available to younger children, we have the opportunity to put an end to this pandemic - but we have to work together. Tell your friends, family and neighbors to get the shot today, so we all can have a safe and happy holiday season."

The Hudson Valley's seven-day COVID positivity rate is below the state's. The Mid-Hudson Region's positivity rate is 2.70 percent.

The Finger Lakes region now has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 8.73 percent. Western New York reports an 8.52 percent COVID positivity rate.

Hochul was in Western New York on Tuesday when she warned she could put new COVID restrictions in place.

"At some point, if the numbers don't start on a downward trend, we're going to have to talk about larger protocols, which we all know are available to us," Hochul warned.

New York's governor did not detail what action she would take but told Empire State residents to use her words as a "warning."

"So this is the warning. The warning is going out loud and clear today, and I truly hope that the community at large will listen to this, because it doesn't have to be this way," Hochul added.

Hochul told New Yorkers she doesn't want to issue health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But she will do what needs to be done.

"It doesn't have to be this way. It doesn't have to be. We can do better," she said. "We're not coming in to be heavy-handed and dictatorial. We want to liberate local governments to do what they do best."

Hochul is urging unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated and eligible New Yorkers to get their COVID booster.

Hochul confirmed 89.2 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 85.0 percent have completed their vaccine series. 76.0 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

Hochul reported 30 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 58,635. 252 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 2,051 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 422 in ICU and 231 in ICU with intubation.

