Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 8PM

The National Weather Service of Binghamton has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Central New York.

The Severe Thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8PM tonight for Broome, Chenango, Madison, Oneida, Otsego counties.

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, DELHI, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE."

We will keep you updated if this changes.