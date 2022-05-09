Central New York Restaurant Wins 6th State Wide “Best Burger” Win

Each and every year, the New York State Beef Council hosts the ever most famous competition to determine what restaurant has the best burger in the entire state of New York. After months of voting, a winner has been selected and the best burger is right here in Central New York.

The contest was announced back in April and the New York Beef Council took nominations from the public of their favorite businesses with what they believed had the best burger. A top ten was selected back on April 18 that consisted of the following burger hot spots:

Ben's Fresh

Talking Cursive

Madison Bistro

Illusive Restaurant and Bar

Neir's Tavern

Butera's Craft Beer and Pizza

Brewer Union Café

Bear Creek Restaurant

The Angry Garlic

Ale n' Angus Pub

From those ten, a final four was voted on. The Brewer Union Cafe in Brewerton and Ale ‘n Angus in Syracuse joined Ben’s Fresh of Port Jervis and Illusive Restaurant and Bar of Rensselaer in the final cookoff at 1PM on May 9 at Onondaga County Community College. A panel of judges selected the winner. So, who took home the title?

If you're familiar with this contest, you know that Ale n' Angus has taken home the title the past five years, and this year was no different. They won the competition this year with their "Holy Smokers Burger."

What's the Holy Smokers Burger?

According to Ale n' Angus, the burger consists of some pretty delicious ingredients:

1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with Smoked Beef Brisket, Pepper Jack Cheese, Seasoned onion straws, and a sweet BBQ sauce, served in a premium baked pretzel bun lightly grilled, and served with our homemade chips.

My mouth is watering. Have you tried this burger before? Do you think it's worthy of the title? Let us know inside our station app.

