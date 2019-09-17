National Cheeseburger Day Deals All Over Central New York

Last year at about this time, we told you about some of the top unique burgers to try in Central New York. And we're standing by this listing.

On top of that, Wednesday, September 17, 2019 is National Cheeseburger Day. Lots of chain restaurants with locations in CNY are offering special deals. Here's a brief rundown of SOME of your options:

Applebee's (New Hartford, Rome, DeWitt and others): Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99 Wednesday.

Burger King (various locations in the Mohawk Valley and Syracuse): Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents Wednesday with a mobile order on the chain's app. Limit one coupon per person.

McDonald's (everywhere: There won't be a national deal, but check the McDonald's app for local and regional promotions.

Red Robin (Fayetteville: With any beverage purchase at participating restaurants Wednesday, get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5.

Wendy’s (Utica, New Hartford, Rome, Syracuse: Coupons in Wendy’s app Wednesday include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order.

Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub (New Hartford): Get a $5.99 cheeseburger Wednesday dine-in only with choice of cheese and fries.