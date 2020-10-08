Meet the cutest little Buffalo Bills fans, tailgating at the stadium.

Kristabelle, who everyone calls Bella, captured the adorable moment outside Orchard Park after a family friend asked her to capture photos of his little girl. "He was really interested in more of a Bills theme type of session," said Bella. "He had a vision, and we brought it to life."

Tossing ideas around, Bella and the family decided the Bills stadium parking lot was the perfect fit. "With the help of both families (grandparents included), we made it an easy and fun experience to capture the best images possible."

Bella, who has been a photographer since 2013, in between working in the Radiology field, says she does many Bills related photo sessions. "Since we're missing out on most of our Bills memories due to COVID19 (tailgating, in stadium games), what would be better than to live through the kids?"

Unique photos is nothing new for Bella. "I do enjoy thinking outside of the box," she said. "I always try to go above and beyond when it comes to setting up for my sessions."

Family sessions are Bella's favorite to shoot. "I am more of a natural lifestyle photographer, and believe in just being yourselves and capturing the most perfect candid memories."

Find more of Bella's great work at Bella Blose Photography on Facebook.