Tops Friendly Markets Temporarily Limiting Meat Purchases
Tops Friendly Markets will begin to temporarily limit meat purchases at all of their stores.
The grocery store chain says they're putting the limits on certain meat products "due to high demand". The limits are effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.
Consumers are limited to two packages per purchase of the following products:
- Fresh Beef (including Ground Beef)
- Fresh Pork (including Marinated Pork)
- Fresh Chicken