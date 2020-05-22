Here’s How To Make A Dog Friendly Birthday Cake

Are you the kind of person who likes to celebrate your pet's birthday? You aren't alone. But what are you doing for their cake? Want to know how to make one that's safe for them to eat?

Yesterday, my bulldog (Minnie Pearl) turned 3 years old. I posted a video of us singing happy birthday to her with a cake on facebook...

There's no doubt we love our pets. We know it looks ridiculous to celebrate their birthdays. It doesn't matter. They are family to us. So when they have a birthday...we celebrate.

But for pets, you have to be sure not to give them stuff that isn't good for them. People were asking on the comments what the cake was made of. If you're looking for a dog friendly cake recipe...I'm your guy.

We can't claim it as our own. We found it years ago. So if it's your recipe...feel free to let me know. I'll be happy to credit you.

Here we go.

Dog Friendly Birthday Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup Flour

1/4 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup Cooking Oil

1 cup Shredded Carrots

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 tsp vanilla

1 Egg

Instructions:

Preheat oven at 350 degrees

Mix all the dry ingredients together.

Add the remaining ingredients and mix.

Bake in a greased ring mold for 35-40 minutes.

"Frost" with cottage cheese

My dogs love this! We've been doing it for them on their birthdays for years. Of course you probably wouldn't want to feed this to them every day, but for one day a year...they will love you for it.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":8961,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"16":12}">