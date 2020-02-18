Recall on Ceiling Fans Sold at Central New York Lowe’s Stores

Thousands of Harbor Breeze Santa Ana ceiling fans (pictured) sold exclusively at Lowe's home improvement stores have been recalled by the manufacturer, because the blades can break off, take flight, and cause injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been over 200 reports of the blades either breaking and/or ejecting from the fan base. That includes 10 incidences of fan blades striking customers. We have the specific and pertinent details on the product recall.

The model numbers of the faulty 48-inch fans can be found on the fan's motors, and also on the battery covers. Check for these numbers:

Model number: LP8294LBN

UPC code: 840506599178

Consumers should immediately stop using these fans and contact Fanim Industries for a free set of replacement blade holders. For more information on the recall, click here on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety website.