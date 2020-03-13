The kids are off school for a few weeks, but that doesn't mean that they've got to fall behind.

With the announcement this morning that Michigan schools will be closed through the beginning of April, many educational companies are offering free subscriptions to their online programs. Everything from math to science, reading to writing, and even an educational version of Minecraft.

For the full list of free resources, click HERE.

Parents, we feel you. This is tough for EVERYBODY, and it's uncharted waters for every single person in the world. Let's all do our best and support each other.