Help Needed Identifying Suspect in Store Theft in Central Square

Officials are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with a theft investigation from a retail store in Oswego County.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the suspect is described as a white man who was seen wearing blue jeans, a Batman T-shirt, and a baseball cap at the time of the incident. The male suspect was last seen walking away from the Walmart located at 3018 East Avenue in Central Square, New York on June 9, 2022 and toward a Taco Bell. The store is located in a shopping complex off of I-81.

Police say it is possible that the suspect got into a white minivan. There was no other identifying information that police have released about the suspect.

Walmart suspect(1) Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022) Walmart suspect Photo Credit: New York State Police (June 2022)

No injuries were reported.

The total amount of the merchandise allegedly stolen from the store was $187.00.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the NYSP at: (315) 366.6000.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Source Photo: New York State Police (June 2022)

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

