One in a Million! Good Samaritan Finds Lost Wedding Ring in CNY Strawberry Field

Miracles really do happen. In a one in a million chance, a good Samaritan found a lost wedding ring in the middle of a Central New York strawberry field.

Brooke Cavanagh Bennett of Oneida lost both her engagement ring and wedding band during a visit to Swistak Farm in Verona. The rings are a few sizes too big after Brooke lost some weight and she hadn't gotten them resized yet. Both fell off her finger while she was picking strawberries.

Sharee Fink, owner of Swistak Farm searched all over the farm after Brooke called about her lost rings.

The chances of finding the rings were slim but Brooke didn't give up hope. "I’m aware at this point it’s probably one in a million to get them back. In the event anyone does come across them, I’m begging them to be honest and return the rings. I’m beyond crushed."

That one in a million did happen. Margaret Ferjet heard the story about the lost rings and took her metal detector to search the fields. Wouldn't you know she found the ring. One bad is still missing but Brooke says that one is easy to replace.

Credit - Brooke Cavanagh Bennett

"We can’t thank Margaret enough," said Brooke. "She went out of her way to find my ring. I also want to thank Sharee Fink and her entire family at Swistak Farms, and everyone who took time out of their day to search and help us."

There are good people willing to help others and miracles really do happen.

