Healthy Choice Recall Massively Expanded In CNY

Conagra Brands, Inc., has recalled 276,872 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products because rocks may be in the food.

The original April 10, 2020 recall has been expanded to include the following Power Bowls produced on various dates:

9.5-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006006620, best by date of DEC 01 2020 and establishment number “P-115” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920, best if used by date of OCT 25 2020 and establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020, best if used by date of OCT 26 2020, and establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020, best if used by date of OCT 26 2020, and establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920, best if used by date of OCT 25 2020, establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

The original April 10, 2020 recall included frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items that were produced on Jan. 23, 2020.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue.

Consumers with questions about the recall or seeking a refund can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com. Member of the media with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Hare, Conagra Brands Senior Director of Communication, at (312) 549-5355.